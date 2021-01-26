Arrest made in Verizon store robbery

A suspect has been arrested after he allegedly fired a gun while robbing a Verizon store in Flower Mound last week.

Luis Gomez Jr., of Flower Mound, was arrested Saturday by Carrollton police on the warrant out of Flower Mound, according to a news release from the Flower Mound Police Department. Gomez was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and is being held at Denton County Jail in lieu of $65,000 bail.

Gomez allegedly fired a gun while robbing the store on Friday and fled the scene before police arrived.