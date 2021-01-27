Man arrested in armed robbery of Flower Mound convenience store

Police were able to quickly find and arrest an armed robbery suspect Saturday because they tracked the cell phone he stole from a Flower Mound convenience store employee.

Flower Mound police responded to a report of a robbery at the S&S Starmart, 516 Flower Mound Road, around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, according to a FMPD news release. A store employee told police that a man entered the store, pointed a gun at the employee and took money from the cash register, cigarettes and the employee’s cell phone. No one was injured during the incident.

Soon after, FMPD detectives tracked the cell phone’s location to Dallas and notified Dallas police. Less than four hours after the robbery, Dallas police located Puron Newson, 27, who was in possession of the employee’s phone and a pistol believed to be used during the robbery, according to the news release. All the stolen property was recovered. Newson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful carry of a weapon by a felon, a drug offense and first-degree aggravated robbery. He is being held in Dallas County Jail in lieu of $65,000 bail.