Denton ISD distributing Chromebooks for each student

Denton ISD recently purchased more Google Chromebook devices to make the district a “1-to-1 environment,” meaning there is one dedicated district device for every student.

“Our district stands committed to providing an exceptional education for all students and we are continually working to ensure that all students have access to the tools and resources necessary to participate in classes, whether in-person or remotely,” the district said in a news release.

The district is providing students with their own district-issued Chromebooks. Parents must complete this form. For more information, click here.

