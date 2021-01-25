Denton County reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths

Denton County Public Health announced Monday that 11 more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 294.

The deaths reported Monday include a Flower Mound man in his 60s, a Denton man over 80, five residents of Prestonwood Court in Plano, a resident of Beehive Assisted Living in Lewisville, two residents of Good Samaritan Society Denton Village and one resident of Anthology of Denton.

“Please join us in thoughts and prayers for these 11 individuals and their family and friends,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We all must remain vigilant in practicing public health practices to protect our family, friends, and loved ones from the spread of COVID-19.”

DCPH also announced 629 new COVID-19 cases in the county, 525 of which are active, as well as 782 new recoveries. There are now 14,768 active cases in the county.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.