Cristy’s Cake Shop opens in Flower Mound

A new cake shop is now open in Flower Mound.

Cristy’s Cake Shop opened last week in the old Sub-Zero Ice Cream shop location, 3721 Justin Road, Suite 150.

Cristy and Bulmaro Camargo opened the original South Texas location in 1996, and now their son, Michel, is leaving the corporate world to expand the family business.

The Flower Mound location will follow closely the business model of the original Cristy’s Cake Shop. The bakery offers custom cakes for weddings, birthdays and other occasions that customers can order ahead of time, but the bulk of its business comes from walk-in cake sales.

The Flower Mound opening coincided with the original Brownsville location’s 25th anniversary.