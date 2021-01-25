Nelson files Senate base budget

Texas State Senator Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, last week filed Senate Bill 1, the Senate’s base budget, beginning the legislative process for developing the state’s FY 2022-23 biennial budget.

“Texas’ economic strength — and the work we did to scrutinize agency budgets — puts us in a better than anticipated position to keep our commitment to education, defeat the coronavirus and invest in our economic recovery,” Nelson said. “SB 1 funds essential services, keeps up with growth and meets our obligations to vulnerable citizens. It is a starting point. We have many tools available to balance this budget, which will require us to re-establish our priorities, stretch every dollar and find more efficient ways to deliver services.”

SB 1, as filed, appropriates $251.2 billion in All Funds and $119.7 billion in General Revenue, according to a news release from Nelson’s office. This represents 4% growth in General Revenue, is well within population and inflation and reflects the 5 percent reductions agencies were asked to make in the current biennium. Highlights of SB 1 include: