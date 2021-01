As we move steadily through this deadly pandemic it’s comforting to know that our local leaders are well-organized in their pursuit of administering the COVID-19 vaccinations.

In my interview below, Denton County Judge Andy Eads provides important information for those who want to know how to apply for their vaccinations.

If you haven’t already applied for your inoculation in the county you can click on: www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19vaccine