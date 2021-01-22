After standoff in Roanoke, man taken to hospital

A man was taken to a nearby hospital after a short standoff with police in Roanoke on Friday.

Police were called to the 2000 block of Holley Parkway around 2 p.m. in reference to a man “suffering from an emotional episode,” according to a news release from the Roanoke Police Department. The subject was armed with a knife and made suicidal statements to officers.

Officers were eventually able to take the man into custody and have him transported to a nearby hospital, where he was released to hospital staff without further incident.