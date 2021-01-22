Record-high 15 Denton County residents die of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Friday that 15 county residents have died as a result, the highest single-day death toll to date. The total countywide death toll is now 283.

The deaths reported Friday include two residents of Flower Mound, one from Corinth, two people from Lewisville, one from Fort Worth, one from Plano, two from Frisco, three from Carrollton, one from Little Elm and two from unincorporated Denton County. The youngest was the Corinth man, who was in his 60s, and everyone else was in their 70s or older.

“Today we are reporting a record-high fifteen individuals who have passed away due to COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask our community to cover their families and friends with thoughts and prayers. Please continue utilizing masks, social distancing, and handwashing to slow the spread of COVID-19 within Denton County.”

DCPH also announced 656 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, 555 of which are active, as well as 423 new recoveries. There are now 15,043 active cases in the county, bringing the active case count past 15,000 for the first time.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.