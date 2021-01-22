Foodie Friday: Verf’s Grill and Tavern 2021 Update

One of our favorite people to visit with is hands-down Chef Florencio Benitez who you can find in the kitchen at local favorite restaurants like Shoal Creek Tavern, Lambeau’s, and Verf’s Grill & Tavern.

This week we visited with Chef Flor at Verf’s to catch up on what they’ve been up to the last year or so and what they’ve got coming up in 2021. The Cliff Notes version: they’ve updated their menu with some amazing new options, are continuing to serve up old favorites, have added brunch on the weekends, and are going to continue to offer special menus for occasions like Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, and more.

Two of the new menu items you’ll find at Verf’s include their Eggplant Nachos topped with a basil pesto, tomatoes, parmesan, and melted mozzarella; and their Verf’s Filet and Shrimp which is a 6 oz filet served with three bacon-wrapped shrimp, their garlic mashed potatoes, and fresh asparagus.

And as we mentioned, you can still find several of their old fan-favorites like their Thick Cut Salmon Steak and their Verf’s Enchiladas topped with shrimp and poblano cream.

Saturdays and Sundays you can enjoy brunch at Verf’s too with amazing options like Verf’s Chicken & Waffles, a Bone-In Chicken Fried Porkchop, and Pecan Crusted French Bread Toast. We’d also highly recommend you try out their Mimosa Flight where you can add in flavors like raspberry, peach, pomegranate, grapefruit, and passionfruit.

And if you’re still trying to figure out what to do for Valentine’s Day this year, make some reservations at Verf’s to enjoy their four-course dinner menu with delicious options like Prosciutto-Wrapped Mozzarella, White Endive Salad, Filet Mignon, Chilean Sea Bass, and a Chocolate Mousse for dessert. It’s just $39.99 per person and you can make your reservations by calling 972-317-3390.

If it’s been a while since you’ve visited Verf’s, go dine with them, order food for takeout or delivery, or make a reservation for their Valentine’s Day Dinner!

*Verf’s Grill & Tavern is located at 2221 Justin Rd Suite #101, Flower Mound, TX 75028.