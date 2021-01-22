Shot fired during robbery at Flower Mound store

A single shot was fired — no one was injured — during a robbery at a Verizon store in Flower Mound on Friday morning, according to the Flower Mound Police Department.

Police were called to the store, 5891 Long Prairie Road, after a male suspect allegedly fired one shot into an exterior wall of the store during a robbery, according to a FMPD news release. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The suspect is described as a heavyset Hispanic man around 30 years old. He was wearing gray clothes, a black mask and a Los Angeles Dodgers hat at the time of the robbery. He fled southbound on FM 2499 in a blue Mercury sedan with tinted windows.

Police are still investigating the incident and may release more information later.