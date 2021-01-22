Double Oak Police Beat — January 2021

Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department.

11-03-2020 – Forgery – 100 blk. Oak Trail, Double Oak – An unknown person defrauded the complainant by claiming the complainant’s electric service provider account was delinquent. Complainant transferred funds to suspect’s account and not the electric service provider.

11-05-2020 – Animal Complaint 200 blk. Cross Timbers, Double Oak – Complainant reported having been bitten by dog.

11-07-2020 – Assist Agency 100 blk. Chapel Hill Dr., Double Oak – Officer assisted Fire/EMS on medical call.

11-10-2020 – Forgery to Defraud Elderly – Double Oak – An unknown person obtained the complainant’s check and deposited the check into his own account.

11-15-2020 – Traffic Stop – 8300 blk. Justin Road, Double Oak – Subject was arrested for outstanding warrant for possession of marijuana.

11-24-2020 – Forgery – 200 blk. Kings Road, Double Oak – Complainant reported suspect used the complainant’s identifying information to apply for multiple loans and credit.

11-26-2020 – Criminal Mischief 200 blk. Kings Road, Double Oak – Complainant reported suspect damaged his personnel items.

11-27-2020 – Assault Report – Double Oak.

11-28-2020 – Suspicious Activity – 8500 blk. Justin Road, Double Oak- Officer responded to a call of subject walking on shoulder of road acting strangely.

11-28-2020 – Suspicious Activity – 8500 blk. Justin Road, Double Oak- Suspect was squealing his vehicle tires on a private parking lot.