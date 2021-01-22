Northlake police blotter — January 2021

The following is a summary of incident reports made to the Northlake Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

Nov. 18 – An Officer took a report regarding a burglary of an unlocked vehicle in the 100 blk of Birdcall Lane. A wallet, purse and many credit cards were taken.

Nov. 18 – Officers responded to an attempted burglary of a vehicle in the 5000 blk of Hwy 114. Complainant stated he found two males going through his vehicle while parked in his garage.

Nov. 19 – Officers responded to a Disturbance in the 13000 blk of Chadwick Parkway. Officers spoke with parties involved and determined no offense occurred.

Nov. 21 – Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated male walking on I-35W near Hwy 114. Officers arrived and found the male to be intoxicated. The subject taken into custody.

Nov. 22 – An Officer stopped a vehicle for running a stop sign on the Dale Earnhardt bridge over I-35W. The Officer discovered the driver to be intoxicated. The driver was placed under arrest for Driving Under the Influence by a Minor.

Nov. 22 – An Officer was dispatched to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding a criminal mischief report (damage to hotel room). The complainant reported that damages estimated to be $750 were caused by the occupants who rented the room.

Nov. 23 – Officers were dispatched to the 6000 blk of Mulkey Lane regarding an Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Unknown subjects took a commercial vehicle and drove it into a ditch. The case is currently under investigation.

Nov. 26 – Officers responded to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive to serve a parole violation warrant. Suspect was taken into custody.

Nov. 27 – An Officer responded to the 3000 blk of Stardust Lane regarding a suspicious vehicle. Caller advised a truck was driving through the neighborhood taking pictures of houses. The vehicle was not located.

Nov. 27 – An Officer responded to the 5000 blk of Hwy 114 for a Burglary report. Complainant stated when he arrived at the location the door was wide open. Several tools were reported missing.

Nov. 28 – An Officer responded to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding a Burglary report. Complainant stated a trailer was stolen form his garage. The trailer was found a short time later at a neighboring location.

Nov. 29 – Officers responded to the 1400 blk of 12th Street regarding a Disturbance. Officers took a 38-year-old female into custody for Assault.

Nov. 30 – An Officer responded to the 13000 blk of Race Drive regarding an Auto Theft. Officers checked the area and discovered the vehicle. Officers reunited caller with vehicle.

Dec. 1 – An Officer responded to the 800 blk of Dove Cove regarding a cat stuck in the engine compartment of a vehicle. The Fire Department was summoned and freed the cat.

Dec. 2 – An Officer responded to the 3000 blk of Crosshill Court regarding a Burglary of a home under construction. Painting supplies and ladders were stolen from the location.

Dec. 7 – An Officer responded to the 3000 blk of Robson Ranch Road regarding loose livestock. Upon arrival, the Officer discovered a loose donkey. The Officer wrangled the donkey and contacted the owner. Donkey was secured on property.

Dec. 8 – An Officer responded to the 2600 blk of Atticus Way regarding a Burglary. Tools were stolen from the bed of a truck.

Dec. 8 – an Officer responded to the 6000 blk of Dolan Falls Drive regarding a theft at a home under construction. Decking from the location was taken without consent.

Dec. 9 – Officers responded to a Mental Health issue in the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive. Caller stated a male subject was in the lobby and running up and down hallways. Officers arrived and spoke with subject. An Officer, trained as a Mental Health Peace Officer, assisted by taking the subject to the hospital to be treated.

Dec. 10 – Officers responded to the 6000 blk of Florance Road regarding a Disturbance. No offense occurred.

Dec. 13 – Officers responded to the 7000 blk of Florance Road regarding a Disturbance. A female subject was taken into custody for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (firearm).

Northlake PD made 15 arrests from Nov. 22 through Dec. 13, 2020.