Highland Village police blotter — January 2021

The following is a summary of incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

From Nov. 21 to Dec. 17, the Highland Village Police Department investigated three DWIs, one consumption of alcohol by a minor, and a couple drug possession charges. One suspect was found with marijuana and a controlled substance in the 4100 block of Waller Creek on Nov. 24. There was a burglary of a building in the 2800 block of Justin Road on Dec. 4, and a mail theft in the 100 block of Devron Court on Nov. 20. Police also investigated one harassment case and two assault cases.

Bryan Thomas Smith, 41, of Highland Village pled guilty last month to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison. Smith nearly drowned while trying to swim across Lake Lewisville to escape police executing his arrest warrant last April.

On Dec. 23 at 7:40 p.m., Highland Village Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Justin Road. A preliminary investigation by police revealed a man and woman may have been arguing and when the man attempted to drive away, the woman was run over. She later died from her injuries.