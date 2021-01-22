Flower Mound police blotter — January 2021

The following is a summary of incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Nov. 23, police responded to an armed robbery at the Verizon store in the 2700 block of Cross Timbers Road. Police said that no one was injured during the heist.

On Nov. 26, a resident in the 1800 block of Ingleside Drive reported that his car had been stolen. During the investigation, it was discovered that the vehicle had not been stolen, but the owner had left it at another house the night before.

On Nov. 30, a caller reported that as he was driving on Long Prairie Road, another driver became enraged and pulled up next to him, swearing and challenging him to a fight. They came to a stoplight, and the man got out of his vehicle, grabbed a rock and threw it at the caller’s vehicle, causing $500 in damage. The man then pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the caller, who was able to drive away.

On Dec. 6, someone reported hearing multiple gunshots in the 3800 block of Murrell Park Road. Police located Terri Zapper, 51, who was found to be intoxicated and admitted to shooting her handgun into the lake multiple times. She was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

On Dec. 7 and 8, three Flower Mound residents reported they had packages stolen from their front porches in the 700 block of Northwood Drive, the 400 block of Loma Alta Drive and the 1600 block of Quimby Lane. Police do not believe the thefts are related.