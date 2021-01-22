Argyle police blotter — January 2021

The following is a summary of incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Nov. 22, police were called to a home in reference to an altercation between a man and a woman that started over a blanket and escalated from there.

On Nov. 30 at 1:23 p.m., a resident on Old Justin Road reported that they returned home from lunch to find the door wide open and suspected that someone had broken in.

On Dec. 2 at 10:42 a.m., someone called police from Country Lakes Boulevard to report an older man was out walking wearing a jean jacket, and he “looks out of place” and the “caller just feels like something is not right with him being in the area.” Police did not find anyone who matched the description.

On Dec. 3 at 8:31 p.m., a driver called police because he saw the same truck at the gas station and then at Argyle High School and he thought the truck was following him. Police responded and found that the truck was not following the caller.

On Dec. 9, a motorist at Frenchtown Road and Hwy 377 witnessed a man choke and kidnap Tom George the Argyle Turkey. The suspect, recognized on surveillance footage as Cole Lemmon, 27, was located the following morning in Denton where he admitted to taking and killing the turkey. Lemmon, who is homeless, received citations for hunting without a license and possessing a game animal taken from a public road. If convicted, he faces a fine of up to $500 for each crime — and restitution. The turkey’s beard was donated back to the town of Argyle.