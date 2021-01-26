P.F. Chang’s bringing To Go concept to Flower Mound

P.F. Chang’s is bringing its new To Go concept to Flower Mound soon.

P.F. Chang’s To Go locations offer online ordering, takeout, catering and delivery in a smaller footprint than the Asian fast casual chain’s dine-in locations, according to a news release from the company. There are currently six P.F. Chang’s To Go locations that are already open, three in Chicago and three in New York.

A company spokesperson confirmed that three locations in North Texas are tentatively scheduled for P.F. Chang’s To Go openings this summer — one in Flower Mound, one in Irving and one in McKinney.

The spokesperson said no location addresses are available yet, but more information will be made available closer to the restaurants’ openings.