Pastor’s Place: Hope for a New Beginning

By Dr. Matthew Harding, Pastor, The WELL Community Church

2020 is finally in our “rear-view” mirror!! Can I get an Amen??

What a brutal year! 2020 was so difficult for so many of us – and it continues to still be challenging for so many financially, emotionally, physically with illness, and most importantly – spiritually. Our community still needs hope and they continually are searching for answers with hope in mind.

And yet, in the midst of such trying times, God in His mercy has allowed many of you to show what the love of God really looks like to others. You still have an opportunity to be patient with others as they struggle, as they despair, and as they cope with a new normal of shutdowns, masks, distancing, and virtual everything!

In times like these, really unprecedented in our lifetime, we have both the responsibility and the privilege to “own” our Christianity before a watching world.

The Bible reminds us in James 1:22 to be “doers of the Word and not hearers only.” What an incredible reminder in this NEW YEAR, in 2021, that God loves us and wants us to SHOW the world around us what it means to put our complete trust in God’s mercy and His plan for our lives, even when it is difficult for all of us.

Can I encourage you in this first month of a brand new year to focus your heart to become a LIGHTBEARER in an increasingly dark and hopeless world? As we become “doers” of God’s Word, every day this year, we will become more Christlike in our attitudes, in our reactions toward others, and in our daily actions which impact others for good, possibly even for their eternity.

Jesus states, “In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven” (Matthew 5:16). What you say and do really matters. This community is watching!

So, let your actions matter this year! Let your actions and love toward others point the hopeless and those still mired in the darkness of this discouraged world – to the light of Jesus; let your actions brightly shine the light and hope of the good news of Jesus’ death and resurrection, conquering both sin and death for us.

Our greatest hope rests with Jesus! So, in 2021, let’s be a community of light and grace as we begin a new year full of hope, living out the glorious gospel of light to an eager world desperate for good news.

