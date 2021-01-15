Foodie Friday: Berries & Batter Cafe

As you all may be very well aware by now, breakfast is by far my favorite meal of the day. And that’s saying something because I also enjoy a nice lunch and dinner. But I think breakfast always brings back such fond memories from growing up and some of the first things I learned to cook were breakfast dishes.

So, when I hear of a new brunch spot in our area, I always get excited to try it out! And we’ve been hearing amazing things since Berries & Batter opened in Highland Village a few weeks ago.

Berries & Batter has become well-known for serving up traditional brunch dishes but with their own unique twist. And they’ve become especially well-known for their unique pancake toppings and flavors including options like Oreo, Cinnamon Roll, and Cheesecake.

Some of their other most popular dishes include their Crab Cake Benedicts, their crepes, and their Venetian Chicken Panini.

Oh, and we can’t forget their B&B Waffles, which are a tower of miniature Belgian waffles covered in fresh berries, a raspberry sauce, a cream cheese drizzle, and a scoop of mascarpone. And yes, they taste even more delicious than they sound.

Berries & Batter also has a fantastic selection of healthier options including avocado toast, scramblers, and their signature B&B Energy Bowl.

In a few weeks, they’ll also have a fully-functioning bar which will serve some signature brunch cocktails and crowd favorites like mimosas using some of their fresh-squeezed orange juice.

There’s no shortage of amazing menu options to try at Berries & Batter. And you’ll enjoy eating it all in their beautiful environment! So, go check out and support this new restaurant!

*Berries & Batter Cafe is located at 2100 Village Pkwy Suite 100, Highland Village, TX 75077 and is open 7 days a week from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.