ART house Gallery opens new art show

ART house Gallery in Flower Mound has opened its new exhibition and competition, called Pigments of Your Imagination.

The exhibit will run through Feb. 20 and is free to the public, according to a news release from the Art house, located at 6100 Long Prairie Road, Suite 800. The following winners have been named:

1st Place – Andy Hooker for “Immersion”

2nd Place – Macey Hart for “Colorful Journey”

3rd Place – Andy Hooker for “The Perfect Tree”

Honorable Mention – Macey Hart for “Analytical vs Creative”

Honorable Mention – Megan Speirs Mack – Let Them Play

Honorable Mention – Macey Hart for “Life Through Colored Glasses”

Judge’s Choice – Macey Hart for “Colorful Journey”

Gallery’s Choice – Krissi Oden for “Flight”

ART house Gallery is now accepting entries for its next show, “Juxtapositions, Dichotomies and Oxymorons oh my!” Entries are due by Jan. 31. Click here for more information.