Northwest ISD opens new Aquatic Center

Last week, Northwest ISD opened its new 80,000-square-foot Aquatic Center next to Northwest High School.

The construction project was completed on time and under budget in 14 months, according to a news release from the district. The grand opening event featured remarks from swim team senior captains as well as an inaugural “first splash” where swimmers from all three of the district’s comprehensive high schools jumped simultaneously from the pool deck into the 50-meter competition pool.

“This new facility is a dream come true for me, fellow coaches, and swimmers and divers of all ages,” said Brad Eichenseer, first-year swim and dive head coach at V.R. Eaton High School. “Countless members of our community, both current and future, will greatly benefit.”

The complex was designed and constructed on NISD’s central campus — at Hwy 114 and FM 156, south of Justin — to provide the most convenient access for the district’s 234 square-mile boundaries. Prior to the opening of the Aquatic Center, NISD rented several other facilities, including Keller ISD’s Natatorium and a facility in Decatur for swimming and diving use, which limited practice time for students and required them to travel out of the district daily, according to the district.