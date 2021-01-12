Local group collecting pet food donations

The Flower Mound New Century Lions Club, a local community service organization, is giving back to the community by working to gather hundreds of pounds of dog food, cat food and cat litter with the help of Keep ‘Em Home.

Christian Community Action has reported that an increasing number of families are struggling to provide for their pets, according to a New Century news release. To enable these families to keep their pets out of local shelters, Barbara Kraus formed an organization called Keep ‘Em Home to help gather pet food and supplies for families supported by CCA.

The Flower Mound New Century Club heard of the need and has pledged to help by soliciting donations from friends, family, local feedstores and corporate feed suppliers. Donations can be dropped off donations at Farmers Insurance, 4315 Windsor Centre Trail, Suite 400, in Flower Mound. Keep ‘Em Home can pick up your donation, contact [email protected].

CCA will take any size bags or brands of pet food. They do generally recommend brands such as Purina, Purina One, Pedigree, and Friskies for most food because of the combination of affordability and complete nutrition. Food is needed for senior dogs and cats, adults, and puppies and kittens. Dry food is preferred but Keep ‘Em Home/CCA will gratefully accept canned food, treats and chews as well. Dr. Elsey’s brand cat litter is preferred, but all types are accepted.

If you would be interested in volunteering, volunteer needs include splitting food bags – large bags of pet food are split into 10 pound bags to ensure there is enough to go around. CCA provides all supplies and volunteers can split the bags at CCA or at their home. Volunteers are also needed for picking up supplies from donors and delivering to CCA.