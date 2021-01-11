Denton County reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Denton County Public Health announced Monday that four more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 237.

The deaths reported Monday include a Denton man in his 50s, a man in his 70s who resided at Good Samaritan Society Denton Village, a Lewisville man over 80 and a woman over 80 who resided at Prestonwood Court in Plano.

“Please join us in praying for these four individuals’ families and friends,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We must all continue to do our part in protecting ourselves and others with masks, distancing, and handwashing.”

DCPH also announced 476 new cases, 404 of which are active, and 707 new recoveries. There are now 13,367 total active cases in the county.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.