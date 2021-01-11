State Rep. Beckley to skip Legislature’s Opening Day

State Rep. Michelle Beckley, D-Carrollton, announced Monday that she and Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos, D-Richardson, would not attend Tuesday’s Opening Day of the Texas Legislature, calling it a “superspreader event.”

Beckley — who was reelected in November to House District 65 and represents part of southern Denton County, including a portion of Highland Village — and Ramos will swear each other in at an alternative location because they believe the ceremony at the State Capitol may result in a large spread of COVID-19, according to a news release from Beckley’s office.

“I believe it is irresponsible to have all the members and guests in the House Chamber for an extended period of time, especially as no new allowances have been made to address the fact that the more contagious variant of COVID-19 has been found in Texas,” Beckley said in a statement.

“We members are supposed to only be seated three feet apart, and we are currently aware that some colleagues and staff have received recent positive COVID-19 tests … Rep. Ramos and I will not participate in an unnecessary event that could lead to our staff and us being infected and our healthcare heroes being put under further strain.”