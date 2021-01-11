46k residents sign up for Denton County vaccine waitlist

More than 46,000 Denton County residents have signed up for the county’s new COVID-19 vaccine waitlist since it launched Friday.

The county launched its Vaccine Interest Portal and announced it around 3:30 p.m. Friday. In the first hour-and-a-half, more than 6,500 eligible residents signed up. As of noon Monday, more than 46,000 eligible people had signed up, according to the county.

Denton County Public Health has received 3,500 vaccines for its clinics this week, and over the weekend, DCPH sent out the first 500 appointments for Tuesday’s vaccine clinic. The next 3,000 appointments will be sent out Tuesday for Thursday’s vaccine clinic, according to the county.

If you signed up for the waitlist and received a confirmation text or email, you don’t need to do anything else. The county will send out more appointment notifications as it is allocated more vaccine doses.