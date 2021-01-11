Argyle to host Public Input Meeting for proposed development

Argyle residents are invited to meet with a developer this week and learn more about a proposed residential development in south Argyle.

Developer Centurion American is requesting a rezoning from Community Retail to residential for the McCutchins property, about 220 acres located south of FM 407 and east of I-35W. The concept plan for the residential development has 207 residential lots, from 6,000 square feet to 1.5 acre minimum lot sizes.

Three years ago, the Town Council denied a proposed residential development “with prejudice” that would have put 223 lots on the same property.

The Town Council has tasked town staff to work with the developer to minimize impacts on the surrounding area, according to a news release from the town. A PACE Public Input Meeting has been scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Argyle Town Hall, 308 Denton St. Seating will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, so it will also be held virtually via Zoom meeting (click here for Zoom meeting link) to allow people to attend online and express their views on the proposed project. Maps and exhibits showing the proposed project’s location and design will be available for viewing at the public meeting. Written comments from the public regarding this project are requested and will be accepted as well.

For any questions on this proposed development, contact town staff at 940-464-7273 or via email at [email protected].