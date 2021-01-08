Northlake Notes — January 2021

Here we are saying goodbye to the one of the most tumultuous years in our lifetimes and it couldn’t come soon enough…

For my family, we were reminded what matters most in life: Faith, Family, Health and Purpose. Each person may have a somewhat different list than we do but there is no doubt we learned some new skills, became more resilient and had opportunities to choose to overcome whatever challenges life sent our way.

Without an anchor to guide our hopes and still our fears, this year would have been much worse. Without family, this year would have been very lonely. Without health, as many are finding, life is much harder. Without purpose, it’s hard to find sense in our current situation.

But we don’t have to be discouraged because there is hope. My family and I find strength in the words of the Apostle Paul who said two millennia ago, “Be careful for nothing; but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.” This year has given us many things to be thankful for despite the challenges. We are stronger but more aware of our fragility, busier but more able to appreciate the important moments. Even in challenges there were and are silver linings.

As you consider this season and the conclusion of this year, we wish you to find those things to appreciate about your own journey.

Let’s get a good start on this coming year. Things will undoubtedly be different. From an unsettled world, an economy to get back on its feet, and a resurgent COVID epidemic there are both new and old challenges to overcome.

Locally, we are looking forward to welcoming dozens of new commercial enterprises in our retail centers. The owners of these businesses have already been strained trying to get open during this pandemic and will need our help to get their businesses going.

Financial, medical, personal care, restaurants and services will be opening by the end of the first quarter at Northlake Commons and Chadwick Commons. We hope you will make use of these services and experiences to make 2021 a bit better than the year before.

Hope you had a Merry Christmas, everyone. Make this New Year your best yet.