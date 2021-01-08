LantanaLinks — January 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic did not overlook the Lantana Community Association in 2020, but I am proud to say that despite this challenging and uncertain time we have several accomplishments to report as we move into the New Year.

We completed construction on our new Lantana Community Event Center at the north end of Lantana Trail last March. We are so excited for the social opportunities this new space will provide for our residents. Our Lifestyle program will only flourish and grow with this new addition. While we were unable to host gathering in the facility last year, it was utilized as a convenient polling place for residents during the Presidential election.

Thanks to the leadership of Insight Association Management and Mark Norton, our community manager, we were able to find a way to open our swimming pools by the July 4th weekend. Several liability issues surrounding the pandemic and insurance, along with CDC and government guidelines prevented us from opening in April. I am proud of the discernment and diligence our team put into finding a way to safely open when we did.

The HOA also took advantage of the downtime we had with the fitness centers being closed last year due to the pandemic. We were able to do a major renovation to the North Gym ahead of schedule and it looks better than ever. The fitness centers reopened in November. A waiver from the Lantana Community Association is required to use the facilities. Call 940-728-1660 for more information.

Our HOA staff was also able to find a way to make the annual Monster Mile happen in October. A huge THANK YOU to Gold Landscaping for helping us pull that off. Our Lifestyle program has held many creative socially-distant events last year for the residents as well.

Another year has passed that our HOA has a balanced budget and no need for an assessment rate increase. It’s always our goal to balance our finances and be good stewards of our budget. A copy of the budget is available on www.lantanalive.com under the Resources tab.

With the vaccine on the way and hopefully a light at the end of this tunnel we are very excited to see what 2021 brings.

If you have any questions regarding Association matters, please feel free to contact the Association office at 940-728-1660.

Briefly…

The Fresh Water Supply District is in the process of replacing all residential water meters and is averaging 50 to 100 water meters each month. Residents at home during the replacement may experience a temporary interruption of their water service. Call 940-728-5050 for more information.

Denton County Development District #4 is seeking a board member that lives in Fresh Water Supply District #7. DCDD #4 was formed to encourage tourism and boost economic development in Denton County. Call 940-728-5050 for more information.

Street and sidewalk repairs are wrapping up and median reflectors are being installed at subdivision entrances along Lantana Trail.

A construction project to alleviate erosion along the hike and bike trail behind Azalea is expected to commence this spring.

Exploratory plans are underway to potentially extend the Lantana Hike and Bike Trail though Copper Canyon to connect to the Highland Village trail system.

Development Watch

Lantana had 4,017 occupied homes as of Nov. 30 with an estimated population of 13,055.