Just the Facts about Copper Canyon — January 2021

This past November, the Town held an election for three Council Members. Council Member Steve Hill was reelected to Council Member Place 1, Rudy Castillo was elected to Council Member Place 3 and Jeff Mayer was elected to Council Member Place 5. Congratulations to each of them.

At the December council meeting, the Council appointed Steve Hill as Mayor Pro Tem and Ted Stranczek as Deputy Mayor Pro Tem.

The Council has been busy getting ready for the next fiscal year. Each Council member is assigned an area of responsibility for the town. For this next term, the areas of responsibility are: Steve Hill, Finance; Ted Stranczek, Roads and Drainage; Robin Douglas-Davis, Ordinance Review; Jeff Meyer, Emergency Services; Rudy Castillo, DRC (Development Review).

The Mayor, Council and staff will meet next month for their annual workshop. The workshop is beneficial to prioritize needs for the upcoming budget. The Council is very committed to ensuring the town continues to:

Develop and maintain our infrastructure

To be financially sustainable

Maintain a safe and desirable community

Maintaining quality building standards

Provide high quality services while maintaining a low tax rate

2020 was an unusual year for many reasons. Due to COVID-19 we have had to hold “Zoom” meetings instead of our usual gatherings for council meetings at Town Hall. Even though we are holding meetings electronically, each month your elected representatives, team of professional staff and dedicated citizens come together to propose initiatives, debate ideas and work toward our common goal… to make Copper Canyon an even better place to raise a family and enjoy an unrivalled quality of life.