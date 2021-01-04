Home
Flower Mound receives planning excellence award

Flower Mound’s Planning Division received state recognition in December, photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The town of Flower Mound’s Planning Division was recently awarded the Texas Planning Association’s 2020 Certificate of Achievement for the Planning Excellence Program.

Flower Mound is one of only 35 communities in Texas to receive this honor, according to a news release from the town. The certificate recognizes the town’s efforts to increase professional planning awareness, meeting professional standards, enhance neighborhood and citizen recognition for planning efforts, help with economic development and provide training opportunities for staff and Planning and Zoning Commissioners.

