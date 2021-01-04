Former FMPD sergeant named assistant chief in Double Oak

The Double Oak Police Department announced Monday that it has hired former Flower Mound Police Sergeant Cassandra Gaines to be the town’s assistant police chief, effective immediately.

Gaines served in FMPD for more than 27 years, starting as a patrol officer in 1993 and being promoted to sergeant in 1998. During her tenure she has been assigned to patrol, investigative services as a detective, training as a field training officer and crisis negotiations team leader, according to a news release from DOPD. Gaines graduated from the Bill Blackwood’s Law Enforcement Institute of Texas, attended the FBI’s Command College and a 40-hour FBI-LEEDA Supervisor Leadership Institute class. She holds an Associate’s degree in Criminal Justice. She holds a Master Peace Officer license and is an instructor in her field of expertise as a negotiator.

Over her career, Assistant Chief Gaines has been recognized for several accomplishments including the Chief’s Community Service Award, the Blaur Officer of the Quarter award along with many other community service awards and accolades for her performance, according to the news release. She has spearheaded the “Hang Time” program for the school district and acted as a mentor for the students. She has also encouraged officers to participate in the Blue Lunch Special in which they would go have lunch with the elementary school students. She has been recognized for being involved in other community-related activities outside of her work duties such as gathering and distributing blankets, coats, and other essential items for the homeless. She also authored a video for Juvenile Diabetes Awareness with the town of Flower Mound.