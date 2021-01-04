Council consideration for building permit fee changes postponed

The Flower Mound Town Council’s planned consideration of building permit fee increases has been postponed, according to the town of Flower Mound.

The Town Council was scheduled to consider the changes during Monday night’s Town Council meeting, but the town announced last week that this agenda item has been postponed. The item has not been rescheduled, as of Monday.

The fee increases are meant to recover the town’s costs for several services the town provides for building permits that are not covered by the current application and permit fees, according to a news release from the town. The majority of the changes affect new construction and land development.

The town is proposing to increase the fees for single-family residential buildings, plan reviews, new commercial construction and plumbing, mechanical and electrical fees. The town is also proposing new fees for services and permits that it currently does not charge for, including site construction activities, tree surveys, development application reviews, plan amendments, environmental surveys and more.

To view the proposed fee changes, click here. For general questions regarding the fees, contact Assistant Town Manager Tommy Dalton at [email protected] You can also provide your input to the Town Council and mayor at [email protected]