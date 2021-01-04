Water district launches website for reservoir construction updates

The Upper Trinity Regional Water District launched a website last month to provide construction updates on a new reservoir that will provide water to North Texas, including Denton County.

The new website, Facebook page and Twitter page will share regular updates on the construction activities, contracting opportunities and more about the future Lake Ralph Hall, which will begin construction later this year. It will be Texas’ newest lake and one of the state’s biggest reservoir projects in nearly 30 years, according to a water district news release. Located on the North Sulphur River in Fannin County just north of the city of Ladonia, Lake Ralph Hall will provide an additional 35 million gallons daily of water and 19 MGD of reuse water for the residents of Denton, Collin and Fannin counties. UTRWD currently serves more than 29 cities, towns and utilities supplying drinking water to close to 300,000 customers.

Construction of the new lake is scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2021 with water delivery expected by 2025, according to the water district. Lake Ralph Hall was named after Texas’ longtime U.S. Congressman Ralph M. Hall, and its dam named after Ladonia’s visionary mayor Leon Hurse. The lake will provide essential water for UTRWD’s service area, as its population is projected to increase nearly fivefold in the next 50 years.