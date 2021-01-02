Denton County reports 610 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) announced nine Denton County residents died as a result of COVID-19 from Thursday to Saturday, bringing the total to 218 countywide deaths due to COVID-19.

Reported COVID-19 deaths include five nursing home residents in their 70s and 80s as well as one female in her 60s, one male in his 60s and two men in their 70’s

“Please pray for these individuals’ families and friends,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Please continue wearing your masks, social distancing, and handwashing. While we all patiently wait for our opportunities to get vaccinated, we must maintain our personal responsibility to protect ourselves and each other with public health recommendations.”

DCPH also announced Saturday 610 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, of which 582 are active cases. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 39,792 COVID-19 cases. DCPH also reported 576 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 26,622.

DCPH is providing free drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, January 5, at University of North Texas Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm St in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required with appointments starting at 8 AM.

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, please visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.