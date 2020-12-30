County reports 3 COVID-19 deaths, launches vaccine webpage

Denton County Public Health announced Wednesday that three more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, and that it has launched a new webpage to help people know when and how they can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The three deaths reported Wednesday included a man in his 70s who resided at Brinker Denton SCC, a man over 80 who resided at Rambling Oaks Courtyard in Highland Village, and a Carrollton man over 80. The countywide death toll is now up to 209.

“Please keep these three individuals’ families and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask for your continued vigilance on mask wearing, social distancing, and handwashing as today, we are also reporting the highest number of community members hospitalized for COVID-19 in Denton County.”

DCPH also announced 591 new COVID-19 cases in the county, 527 of which are active, as well as 309 new recoveries. There are now 12,782 active cases in the county, as the coronavirus continues to surge in the area.

DCPH also announced Wednesday that it has a new vaccine webpage. Visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19vaccine to learn which phases are able to be vaccinated, when registration for DCPH vaccine clinics open/close, and find other providers in Denton County who’ve received COVID-19 vaccine.

Registration for DCPH’s upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinic began Wednesday at noon. If you are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1A (healthcare workers) or Phase 1B (high risk), call 940-349-2585 to register. Individuals must be 18 years of age or older to register for current DCPH vaccine stock. Vaccine supply is currently very limited. Pre-registration is required, and registration will close once all vaccine stock is allocated.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Tuesday at the UNT Discovery Park, 2940 North Elm St., beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.