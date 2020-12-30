My Cafe opens in Flower Mound

A new breakfast and lunch spot opened this week in Flower Mound.

Owner Fadil Mehmedi said he and his business partner opened a My Cafe restaurant in Fort Worth in October 2019. The new eatery got off to a good start, and is still doing well today, so Mehmedi said he quickly started looking for a good second location and found Flower Mound.

“I fell in love with this town,” he said. “I like the surroundings, the farms, the mixture of everything.”

Mehmedi came to an agreement for a space at 1050 Flower Mound Road, in a former taco shop near the corner of Flower Mound and Morriss. They began to remodel the business space with a plan to open in March or April 2020, but then the pandemic hit. Mehmedi said he and his wife, who have a restaurant and house in Illinois, went back there to focus on that and wait to open My Cafe Flower Mound.

“We kept postponing to open this place, kept saying it was not the right time, many restaurants are closing because of the virus,” Mehmedi said. “But we can only push it back so far with rent costs adding up and depleting our funds, we decided it’s time to open and run this place.”

My Cafe Flower Mound opened Monday and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It has the same menu as the Fort Worth location, with a large variety of breakfast and lunch staples to choose from, as well as many heathy options and more. The restaurant has been totally remodeled and has a modern, cozy atmosphere, Mehmedi said.

