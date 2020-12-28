Passerby, officer’s quick thinking help save man on Lantana Trail

A man suffering from cardiac arrest Saturday on Lantana Trail was saved by the quick thinking of a Good Samaritan, Bartonville police officer and local paramedics.

A little after 5 p.m. Saturday, a driver on Lantana Trail saw the man lying unconscious near the road, according to Cody Miller, division chief for Denton County ESD No. 1 (formerly known as the Argyle Fire District), which provides emergency services for Lantana and much of southern Denton County.

The driver stopped to check on the man, called 911 and began administering CPR. A Bartonville police officer heard the emergency call and responded immediately, arriving before the ESD paramedics. The officer used a defibrillator to shock the patient and continued to administer CPR.

ESD paramedics soon arrived and shocked him again and got the man’s pulse back, which Miller said doesn’t happen often. They continued to treat him and transport him to the hospital, where the man is expected to continue to recover and be able to return home.

Miller said this instance illustrates how important it is for everyday people to know how to help in similar situations and how to administer CPR.

“Every CPR save I’ve been a part of, someone started it before we got there,” Miller said. “The CPR and AED being administered immediately there greatly influenced this patient’s survival. They say that for every minute that goes by without compressions, survivability decreases 10%.”

Miller encouraged residents to seek CPR education so that they can be prepared to help in a similar case. The ESD used to offer free CPR classes for residents, but had to postpone those because of the coronavirus pandemic. The district is aiming to begin offering them again soon.