Local business, volunteers deliver Christmas gifts to LISD students

Eaton Corporation collaborated with local volunteers to to deliver Christmas gifts to 23 Lewisville ISD students.

Eaton Production Manager Tijuandria Smith, community leader T-Ronn Hicks (Simply Badd), volunteers Stephen Lipek and Cedric Parsons Sr., Ethen Jones of Community in Schools and Kristi Sims, Durham Middle School counselor, worked together to bless students in the community who would not be recipients of the Toys for Tots and other Christmas community giveaways. Smith got in touch with Hicks to coordinate the donation, which ranged from Christmas lights to bicycles for the nearly two dozen students.

“My fellow volunteers and I just want to say thank you Eaton Corporation for helping us bring joy to our community,” said Hicks.