Flower Mound offers free Christmas tree recycling

Flower Mound residents can recycle their Christmas trees for free through Jan. 10.

The Flower Mound Parks and Recreation Division is offering free Christmas tree recycling from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at Gerault Park, 1200 Gerault Road, according to a news release from the town. The recycling program will be offered to residents only and will not be available to commercial Christmas tree businesses.

Trees cannot be flocked and must have all the nails and decorations removed, according to the town. Lumber and trash will not be allowed. Residents who would like mulch should bring their own containers. For more information, call 972-874-PARK.