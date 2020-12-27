Flower Mound woman celebrates 102nd birthday in best possible way

While a change of residence has ended her daily glass of wine ritual and the pandemic has curtailed her social life, Ada Hodges Dobie has endured to celebrate another birthday.

Dobie turned 102 on Dec. 21 amidst a COVID-friendly celebration at The Crossings of Flower Mound where she moved 18 months ago from an apartment in Lewisville. She is the oldest of the 26 current residents.

“I do pretty well for my age,” she said via a video call. “I don’t need a doctor right now. I’m pretty healthy.”

Just as she did when she celebrated her 100th birthday in the office of Dr. Jalil Khan, she looks and sounds much younger. She attests her longevity to good genes (both her parents lived to age 94), Dr. Khan’s care, a 65-year marriage to her late husband Arthur and that 20+ year daily glass of wine.

Before the pandemic she visited regularly in person with son Mike and daughter Flora and their spouses who live in Double Oak. For now, they communicate weekly through the glass doors of the facility and windows of her residence.

Dobie moved to Texas 14 years ago from her longtime home in Roanoke, Virginia, where she lived in the same house for 56 years. She grew up in Ohio and moved to Virginia with Arthur.

While she worked for a doctor for a year or two, Dobie spent much of her life as a stay-at-home mother to children Mike, Gary and Flora. They have presented her with four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren who were in town to celebrate her 100th birthday two years ago.

For her latest birthday, she received three bouquets of flowers, two cakes – including her favorite double chocolate – and beauty supplies. She also continues a lifelong love of chicken, though The Crossings doesn’t serve her favorite fried version.

“I’m an old Southerner. I love my chicken,” she said. “My mother used to fry a whole chicken for us.”

When not sleeping she watches television and visits with some of her fellow residents while properly physically-distanced. She no longer can read much as her eyesight deteriorates but other than that fares quite well.

“I am glad I am doing good at my age,” she said. “I can still get around a little bit.”

She is hopeful the new virus vaccines allow her to return to some sense of normalcy sooner than later.

“I’d like to get outside because I still can walk,” she said.