Guyer headed to regional finals for second consecutive year

Guyer is headed to the regional finals again following a 38-21 victory over Abilene on Saturday afternoon at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

The Wildcats (10-2, 5-1) ​trailed 7-0 early to the Eagles, but tied the game up on a 33-yard touchdown pass to Brody Noble from Eli Stowers with 6:16 to play in the first quarter.

The Eagles were without their starting quarterback, Abel Ramirez, and backup Jeshari Houston threw an interception that led to a 1-yard score from Tiyon Aldridge.

Michael Mayfield made it 17-7 Guyer on a 22-yard field goal early in the second before Stowers hit Jace Wilson on a 38-yard touchdown pass to make it 24-7 Wildcats, which was the score at halftime.

Abilene scored in the third to make it 24-14, but Guyer answered when Stowers and Wilson hooked up once again on a 13-yard pass.

Abilene cut the deficit back to 10, before Stowers hit Bryson Riggs on a 34-yard touchdown to close out the game.

Guyer will square off with Prosper in the 6A Division II Region I final at 1 p.m. next Saturday at McKinney ISD Stadium.

The Wildcats narrowly defeated Prosper by a score of 24-23 on Oct. 30.

