Denton County reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths

Denton County Public Health announced Monday that 11 more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 198.

The deaths reported Monday included a Flower Mound man in his 50s, a Denton man in his 60s, two Lewisville men in their 70s, a woman in her 70s who resided at Denton Golden Meadows Care, a Corinth woman over 80, a Denton man and woman over 80, a man and a woman over 80 who resided in unincorporated Denton County, and a woman over 80 who resided at Good Samaritan Society – Lake Forest Village in Denton.

This is a record number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county in one day, and also, Sunday saw the highest COVID-19 inpatient hospital census with 202 patients, bringing the seven-day moving average to 30%.

“With the increase in cases, our collective efforts can help curb the spread of this virus,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We are asking everyone to continue practicing the safety measures of wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands.”

DCPH also announced 454 new cases, 357 of which are active, as well as 474 new recoveries. There are now 12,031 active cases and 25,033 total recoveries.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Jan. 5 at the UNT Discovery Park, 2940 North Elm St., beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.