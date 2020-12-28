Parker refiles bill to protect responsible government spending

State Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, on Monday refiled legislation to continue his fight to protect responsible government spending.

“HB 910 seeks to limit the growth of state appropriations to protect Texas taxpayers for generations to come,” said Parker upon filing.

“We must look to the future and always be proactive in preventing excessive taxpayer spending. Now, more than ever, especially as the state continues to overcome this time of economic difficulty, Texans expect that their state government live within its means, just as every individual does to make ends meet.”

Read details of the proposed legislation here.

“This bill will preserve our state’s legacy of conservative discipline and budgetary restraint to protect future generations of taxpayers,” said Parker.

Under Republican leadership, Parker said Texas’ state budgets “have reflected this strong commitment, and in turn, have led to great prosperity and economic vibrancy for nearly three decades.”

Parker said his bill is a “direct reflection of several years of research, work, and discussion with stakeholders on how we move Texas forward in the most prudent, fiscally responsible manner that also protects and honors the taxpayers, who shoulder the burden every day.”

Parker represents Texas House District 63 in the southwestern portion of Denton County.