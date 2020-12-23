3 more die of COVID-19 in Denton County

Denton County Public Health announced Wednesday that three more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 187.

The deaths reported Wednesday include a man in his 50s from The Colony and a man and a woman over 80 who resided at Inspired Living in Lewisville.

“As the holiday draws near and our hospital workers begin receiving their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, we must remember public health measures remain part of the solution,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Wearing masks, social distancing, and washing and sanitizing hands frequently are ways for us to protect each other. Please continue to practice these measures and share your thoughts and prayers for these three individuals’ families and friends over this holiday.”

DCPH also announced 751 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, 672 of which are active, and 293 new recoveries. There are now 12,100 active cases in the county and 24,016 total recoveries as the number of cases continues to surge. Listed below are the dates when the county first reached active case milestones, illustrating just how quickly cases have risen in the last month:

1,000 active cases: June 21

2,000: July 4

3,000: July 30

4,000: Nov. 18

5,000: Nov. 24

6,000: Dec. 2

7,000: Dec. 7

8,000: Dec. 10

9,000: Dec. 14

10,000: Dec. 17

11,000: Dec. 21

12,000: Dec. 23

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Tuesday at the UNT Discovery Park, 2940 North Elm St., beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.