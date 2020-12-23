Lewisville teen dies in crash with utility pole

A teenager died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash in Lewisville.

Police responded to the 1600 block of Bellaire Boulevard just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Lewisville Police Department spokesman. They found a white SUV that had been headed west on Bellaire had collided with a utility pole in the center median of the roadway, close to the Garden Ridge Boulevard intersection.

The driver, 19-year-old Fabian Zuniga of Lewisville, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant of the vehicle, and no other vehicles were involved. Excessive speed appears to be the cause of the crash, according to police, and alcohol is not suspected to be a factor.

This was the first of two fatal crashes in an eight-hour span in that area. Another man died in a single-vehicle crash on Garden Ridge on Wednesday morning.