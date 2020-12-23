Driver dies in Flower Mound crash

A man died Wednesday morning when his pickup crashed into trees on a Flower Mound road, according to the Flower Mound Police Department.

The man was driving south on Garden Ridge Boulevard a little after 6 a.m. when he apparently lost control for unknown reasons, according to FMPD. The pickup jumped the curb, hit trees and caught fire before coming to the rest on the right side of the road near the Forest Vista intersection.

The man was killed upon impact, according to police. He has not been identified by officials, as of early Wednesday afternoon. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.