From the Firehouse — December 2020

Happy Holidays! Here is your friendly reminder to please go water your Christmas tree.

Dry Christmas trees are the cause of hundreds of fires each year and can be deadly. Most often from electrical problems or proximity to open flames. As you deck the halls this holiday season, the Denton County Emergency Services District #1 encourages you to follow these holiday safety tips:

* Keep candles at least 12 inches away from anything that is flammable.

* Inspect light strands for frayed wire or other defects before using.

* Do not leave lights on unattended.

* Ensure that your Christmas tree is at least 3 feet away from heat sources like fireplaces, space heaters, and candles.

* Remove your Christmas tree when it becomes dry or when needles fall after being touched.

In October, the Denton County ESD #1 responded to 209 calls for service. In November, several members of our crew also responded to assist in management of the COVID-19 crisis through deployments to El Paso and the Texas panhandle. The ESD is also proudly recognized nine members of our crew with a pinning ceremony as they begin their firefighting career or were promoted within the ESD.

Lastly, this holiday season, the Denton County Emergency Services District #1 is proud to have each of our three fire stations serve as drop-off locations for Up Ministry Angel Tree, which provides toys, clothing, and necessities for over 420 children in Argyle and Denton. To adopt an “angel,” please visit our Facebook page. Each fire station has a weather-safe container to collect items. All items need to be dropped off by Sunday, December 6th.

For questions, please feel free to send me an email at [email protected]