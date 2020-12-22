Northlake Police Blotter — December 2020

Nov. 1 – Officers responded to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding a cardiac arrest.

Nov. 2 – Officers responded to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding an auto theft. Officers discovered the vehicle was not stolen, but repossessed.

Nov. 6 – Officers responded to the 8000 blk of Small Block Road for a disturbance. Officers cleared the scene and were called back to the location a short time later due to an altercation between involved parties.

Nov. 6 – Officers responded to the 1100 blk of Parkdale Drive regarding a welfare concern.

Nov. 6 – Officers responded to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding child custody issues.

Nov. 7 – Officers responded to the 100 blk of Meadow Oak Court regarding a suspicious person walking around with a flashlight. Officers discovered a male subject had tried to perform a U-turn in the road and got stuck in the ditch.

Nov. 7 – Officers responded to the 1500 blk of 8th Street regarding an unconscious person.

Nov. 8 – Officers responded to the 7000 blk of Vista Ridge Drive regarding a welfare concern.

Nov. 9 – Officers responded to the 2000 blk of Woodhill Way for a gas leak. Officers discovered the propane line for the gas grill was not connected properly. An officer connected the hose and cleared the call.

Nov. 9 – Officers responded to the 200 blk of Birdcall Lane regarding a disturbance.

Nov. 10 – An Officer responded to the 2000 blk of Rosewood Way regarding a theft of items from a home under construction.

Nov. 10 – Officers responded to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive for an agency assist call regarding a missing person. The subject was located and evaluated.

Nov. 11 – Officers responded to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding a disturbance.

Nov. 11 – An officer responded to the 8000 blk of Blair Road regarding a burglary that occurred two days prior.

Nov. 11 – Officers responded to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive for a narcotics complaint.

Nov. 11 – Officers responded to the 2000 blk of Rooster Lane regarding a disturbance.

Nov. 12 – Officers responded to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding a disturbance.

Nov. 13 – An Officer responded to the 1200 blk of 15th Street regarding a theft from a home under construction.

Nov. 14 – Officers were dispatched to the 5000 blk of Hwy 114 regarding an intoxicated person.

Nov. 14 – Officers responded to the 3000 blk of Stardust Lane regarding an assault. The assault took place in another city.

Nov. 14 – Officers responded to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive for a domestic disturbance.

Nov. 15 – An Officer responded to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding an auto theft.

Nov. 16 – Officers responded to the 2000 blk of Kaiser Cove regarding a disturbance.

Nov. 17 – An Officer responded to the 2000 blk of Shorthorn Drive regarding a theft from a home under construction.

Nov. 17 – Officers responded to the 8000 blk of Small Block Road regarding a domestic disturbance.

Nov. 17 -Officers responded to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding a domestic disturbance.

Arrests

Nov. 5 – Officers arrested a 34-year old male for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and outstanding Warrants in the 16000 blk of IH 35W.

Nov. 5 – Officers arrested a 36-year old male for outstanding warrants in the 8000 blk of Faught Road.

Nov. 6 – Officers arrested a 48-year old male for Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 18000 blk of IH35W.

Nov. 14 – Officers arrested a 32-year old male for outstanding warrants in the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive.

Nov. 14 – Officers arrested a 22-year old male for Possession of a Dangerous Drug in the 15000 blk of IH35W.

Nov. 14 – Officers arrested a 38-year old male for Driving While Intoxicated in the 17000 blk of IH 35W.