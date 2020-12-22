Lantana Crime Watch — December 2020

Lantana had 142 calls for service for the month of November. Deputies responded to 25 alarm calls, 32 traffic related calls, 53 self-initiated calls, 2 vehicle complaints and 1 traffic complaint.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! With that being said it is also the perfect time for scams, frauds and cons to do their thing. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas citizens are busy spending money which is a perfect time for these criminals to target you and online retailers. Because of the coronavirus pandemic there is inevitably going to be more online shopping this holiday season. As you are shopping, traveling and celebrating the holidays here are a few tips from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office to keep you safe from the cybercriminals.

Phishing Schemes – Do not fall for emails or text messages directing you to enter payment information or other personal details. Some of these emails and websites look legit but beware of fake websites. Check the URL, watch for grammar or spelling mistakes, and search for online reviews. If it is a company that you have an account with, always contact the company’s help desk and verify.

Credit card skimming – Do not save your credit card information on retail sites. Enable purchase alerts on all of your credit cards and disable international purchases on all credit cards. Only purchase from your home or cellular network, never on public Wi-Fi where your payment could be intercepted. Always use a credit card over a debit card or use a cash app like Venmo or PayPal.

‘Secret Sister’ gift exchanges- This is a pyramid scheme and could compromise your personal information. Ignore these schemes and report it on social media.

Juice-jacking in public places like airports – Do not use USB charging ports in public places as hackers can install software that downloads malicious code to your device, granting them access to your personal information.

Phone Scams – We are also currently experiencing a rash of scam calls from people representing themselves as current members of the DCSO. A legitimate law enforcement agency will never call citizens and request or demand money from them via phone.

Sheriff Tracy Murphree and the Denton County Sheriff’s Office staff wishes you and your family a very blessed Holiday Season!

We are hiring Detention Officers! If you are interested in a career in Law Enforcement, join Denton County Sheriff’s Office and be a part of a great organization. Detention Officer I positions start at $38,752.00 per year. Visit our website to apply; www.governmentjobs.com/careers/dentoncounty