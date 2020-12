From Oct. 30 to Nov. 19, the Highland Village Police Department responded to a few major incidents. Police investigated five counts of assault/family violence, one injury to child/elderly/disabled person and one possession of visual material depicting a minor.

There was only one theft report of property valued more than $2,500, one DWI with an open alcohol container on Woodhollow Drive, three counts of possession of marijuana and one burglary of a vehicle in the 500 block of Spruce Drive.